1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person is dead and two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County during the early morning hours of October 16.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 57 southbound near mile post 125. According to the preliminary investigation, authorities say a 2015 Ford vehicle was traveling on the roadway when it drifted to the right, traveled down an embankment, and struck several trees before coming to rest about 75 feet from the road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as James Jackson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle were airlifted to St. Louis hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation. We will provide more details as they become available.