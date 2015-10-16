Macon County Health Department, DMCOC hosting flu shot clinic

DECATUR - The Macon County Health Department is teaming up with the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center to host a flu shot clinic on October 22, 2015.

This event will be held at the Senior Center from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Officials say they recommend individuals who have or work/live around people who have a chronic medical condition, a condition affecting the heart, lungs, or immune system, or are 50 years of age or older receive the vaccine. Additionally, officials say recommending that children ages six months through 18 years should receive the vaccine.

The cost to receive a flu shot is $35, and will be free to those who have Medicare or Medicaid. For more information, call (217) 423-6988, ext. 1333.