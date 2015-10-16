Danville police make arrest in robbery

DANVILLE - The Danville Department of Public Safety has announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a robbery that took place during the evening hours of October 15.

Danville police say officers were dispatched to the Circle K gas station in the 100 block of South Gilbert at about 9:34 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Upon arriving, officers learned that a woman had entered the building and demanded money. Danville police say no weapon was displayed, but it was reported that the woman implied that she was armed.

Authorities say the woman drove away in a vehicle after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. A short time later, officers say they stopped a vehicle matching the description in the area of Bowman Street and Cleveland Street, and took the driver into custody.

Danville police say the woman has been identified as Becky Isenberg, 57. Isenberg faces a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery. We will provide more information as it becomes available.