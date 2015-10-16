IDES report reveals Illinois job growth has declined in recent months

CHICAGO - According to a recent report from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, analysts say they do not expect Illinois to recover from the 2007-2009 recession until April 2017.

IDES Director Jeff Mays says businesses in the state have only added "2,200 new jobs since the beginning of this year." Analysts say the rate of job growth has declined in the last four months, leading to the conclusion shown in the report.

However, officials say the state's unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent in September. Additionally, officials say more than 62,000 resumes and 174,000 help-wanted ads were placed on https://illinoisjoblink.illinois.gov/ada/r/, an IDES program.

For more information, visit http://www.ides.illinois.gov/Pages/default.aspx.