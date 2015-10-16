Senior Services Reducing Hours Due to Budget Stalemate

SPRINGFIELD – Senior Services of Central Illinois announces they will have to reduce service due to the lack of a state budget.

The agency provides a variety of social service programs to seniors in Sangamon, Menard, Mason and Logan counties. All services are geared toward keeping these citizens independent and comfortable in their homes for as long as possible.

Officials say the following programs will be affected to some extent: Daily Bread meal program, Springfield Specialty Meals on Wheels program, Sangamon County Senior Transport, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Illinois Senior Olympics, the Springfield Senior Center, Information & Assistance Program, health and pharmaceutical assistance programs, investigations of abuse to the elderly, money management programs, elder assistance counseling programs and the Comprehensive Care Coordination program.

According to SSCI Board of Directors President David Fuchs and Executive Director Karen Schainker, no fiscal year 2016 state payments have been made to Senior Services since June 30.

This will cause the closure of Senior Services one day every week. Officials report this will result in a twenty percent cut to services.

Senior Services of Central Illinois will be closed every Friday beginning November 6, 2015 until further notice.

SSCI officials say these changes will be in place until a budget is signed and funds are provided.