Springfield Public Works Announces More Construction

SPRINGFIELD – The City of Springfield Office of Public Works announces several streets will be undergoing or continuing construction on Monday, October 19.

Crews will begin resurfacing on the following roadways: Belle Court, Bonnie Court, Eastdale Avenue, Park (Outer Park – Cherry Road) and Ruth Court. East Capitol, South 15th, Edwards (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive – Wheeler) and Cahokia will be undergoing manhole adjustments. All roadways will be milled and resurfaced, weather permitting. Work is anticipated to last two weeks.

These roadways will be undergoing construction to remove and replace sidewalks and accessible ramps: Blackhawk & Cahokia, 23rd & Griffiths, Wythe, Helene, Maureen, Brenda, Laurel and Douglas, Cherry Road (Lincoln – Kenwood) and various locations in the Cherry Hills Subdivision. This construction is anticipated to last up to two months.

Washington Street (Chatham Road – Veterans) will continue to undergo work for concrete patching. This will last up to two months.

Construction continues on Loveland (Laurel – South Grand) to rehabilitate brick pavement and to remove and replace curb and gutter. Driveways will also be replaced if necessary. This construction is also anticipated to last up to two months.

Natchez Trace and Franklin Park Subdivision will remain under construction to repair and / or replace sewer lines for at least two months.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and be aware of workers and equipment in or near these roadways. Pedestrians should also be aware and use alternative routes where sidewalks are closed.