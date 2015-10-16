Governor Rauner releases 2014 Tax Returns

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner's Office has released information on his 2014 Tax Returns on Friday.

Officials say in addition to his state and federal returns, Governor Rauner also included information on his family's charitable and community giving in 2014. According to the released documents, Governor Rauner paid more than $18 million in taxes on a reported $58.3 million income in 2014.

The total effective tax rate on Rauner's income for 2014 is more than 31 percent. Additionally, Governor Rauner and his family's foundation made more than $3.3 million in charitable contributions last year.