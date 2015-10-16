Caterpillar Releases Statement on Friday Fire

DECATUR – Caterpillar Inc. officials have released a statement concerning a fire that occurred on the morning of Friday, October 16.

A fire started in a building currently being torn down on Caterpillar’s Decatur campus at around 10:30 AM. Employees located nearby were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured, and all employees are back to work.

According to the Caterpillar officials, the building being torn down no longer has employees working in it. Officials are also currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The Decatur Fire Department responded quickly to the fire and was on scene for about two hours.