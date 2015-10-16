Champaign authorities investigate credit card fraud

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a credit card fraud case.

Authorities say the victim used her credit card at several businesses in Champaign on October 14. However, the victim reported to police that several fraudulent charges were later found on her card, even though she was in possession of the card.

During the investigation, officers found footage of an individual making a purchase on the credit card at a Champaign business. We have included a still image in this article to aid in identifying this individual.

Police say the person of interest is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the words "Las Vegas" across the front. Police also say he appeared to be accompanied by a second black male in his late teens to early 20s, who had a blonde stripe in his hair and was wearing an orange coat.

If you have any information on this incident, or can identify these individuals, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.