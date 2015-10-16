Chicago Woes Could End State Budget Crisis

Decatur – Chicago’s financial woes could bring an end to the state budget stalemate.

Governor Bruce Rauner told WAND’s Doug Wolfe while visiting Decatur Friday the problems faced by Chicago could provide the leverage needed to get the legislature to finally agree to a deal. The state has been without a budget since July 1st.

“I’m cautiously optimistic because of Chicago’s financial challenges,” Rauner stated. “They need help in December. That maybe in December of January maybe there will be some incentive to compromise and we’ll get something done.”

Rauner cited Chicago’s inability to handle its pension liabilities.

“They don’t have the money to pay their police and fire pensions fully in December, he said.”

The Macon County Health Department expressed concern over the budget stalemate saying they had to layoff employees recently due to a lack of money.

(Pictured: Governor Bruce Rauner addressing Decatur business leaders at Parke Warehouses in Decatur.)