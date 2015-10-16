Charleston PD Investigating Home Invasion

SECOND UPDATE – The Charleston Police Department announces Monique Williams, the final wanted suspect in a Charleston home invasion, turned herself into authorities on Tuesday, October 27.

Charleston authorities say this happened at 3:32 PM on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Williams turned herself in on the Home Invasion warrant. She was processed at the Charleston Police Department and taken to the Coles County Jail. She is now incarcerated with a $250,000 bond.

Two other suspects, 22-year-old Brittany Bush and 23-year-old Royce Hughes, have also been arrested in previous encounters with the authorities.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE – The Charleston Police Department reports one suspect has been arrested, and another remains at large in connection with an October 16 Charleston home invasion.

23-year-old Royce Hughes has been arrested on a Coles County Warrant for Home Invasion. Chicago Police reported they made a traffic stop on October 27 for a vehicle containing Hughes. Hughes was also in possession of a revolver at the time.

Chicago authorities arrested Hughes on the charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of ammunition without a FOID card and the felony warrant issued by the Coles County court.

The other suspect 18-year-old Monique Williams remains at large.

Anyone with information as to Williams’s whereabouts should contact the Charleston Police Department at 217-345-8422 or send them a message via Facebook.

Information can also be left anonymously by contacting Coles County Crime Stoppers at 866-345-8488.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHARLESTON – The Charleston Police Department reports officers responded to a report of a home invasion at 10:13 AM on Friday, October 16.

Authorities were called to the 1400 block of 7th Street after the victim at this location reported two black males entered his residence brandishing a firearm. The victim was told to get on the ground, and the suspects put a pillow case over his head. These suspects then took items from the victim’s residence.

The suspects fled in the victim’s 2005 Dodge Caravan with Illinois registration 799 1997.

According to the Charleston authorities, the suspects were wearing gray hooded sweatshirts, masks and latex gloves.

Upon officers’ investigation, they arrested 22-year-old Brittany Bush, of Charleston, and issued warrants for two other suspects. Bush has been arrested for obstructing justice. Police say arrest warrants have also been issued for Monique Williams, 18, and Royce Hughes, 23, in connection with this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Charleston Police Department. We will provide more details as they become available.