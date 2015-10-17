Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce hosting "Paint the Park Pink"

DECATUR - In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting its "Paint the Park Pink" event on October 17.

This event is being held in Mueller Park until 4:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to participate in an instructional painting activity, as well as participate in balloon release and health screenings.

Additionally, citizens will be able to enjoy entertainment and free food and drinks. For more information, email decaturblackchambers@gmail.com.