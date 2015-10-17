ALPLM hosting "Spooktacular Evening with Abe"

SPRINGFIELD - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is inviting central Illinois families to enjoy a night of Halloween-themed fun during the annual "Spooktacular Evening with Abe" on October 17.

Officials say this event will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy games, stories, a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, and a magic show while talking with historical characters that will be haunting the museum. Refreshments will also be provided.

Admission is $10 per family, and the admission fee is waived for Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation members. To attend this event, you must register online by visiting www.presidentlincoln.illinois.gov. For more information, call (217) 557-5589.