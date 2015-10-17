Rauner appoints new member of Illinois Gaming Board

CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner has announced a new appointment to the Illinois Gaming Board.

On Friday, Rauner announced that Robinson Hill, Inc. Owner and CEO Dee Robinson had been appointed to the board. Robinson brings 27 years of experience and several awards to the position.

Robinson previously served as an assistant account executive for Leo Burnett Company and as an associate product director for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products. For more information about the Illinois Gaming Board, visit https://www.igb.illinois.gov/.