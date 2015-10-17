Peoria teacher wins 2016 Illinois Teacher of the Year award

ILLINOIS - The Illinois State Board of Education has announced a Peoria teacher has been named the 2016 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

Officials say Kim Thomas, a math teacher from Woodruff Career and Technical Center, was chosen for the award over 9 other finalists. Thomas received the honor during the 41st annual "Those Who Excel/Illinois Teacher of the Year" banquet on October 17.

Officials also say Thomas will represent Illinois at the NASA Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as the National Teacher of the Year programs. Additionally, she will receive products from SMARTer Kids, and will begin speaking at workshops, conferences, and community meetings in the 2016 spring semester.