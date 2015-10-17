Rochester Wins State Golf Championship

DECATUR -- Rochester took first at the class A girls golf state tournament at Red Tail Run this weekend. The Rockets (+99) finished 16 strokes ahead of Massac County (+115).

The Rockets were lead by Morgan Savage (+8) who finished 2nd in the individual standings. Savage lost on the 2nd hole of a playoff with IC Catholic's Maddie Hurt.

Charleston (+119) finished third in the team standings. Junior Lauren Chappell (+11), the two-time defending champion, took fourth.

