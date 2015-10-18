Morton Man Saves Lives of Students at Public Library

MORTON – The tale of bravery and courage as a 75 year old man fought off a deadly attacker.

James Vernon has been teaching chess to children for years, but during his weekly meeting at Morton Public Library, things took a turn for the worst when a 19 year old attempted to harm 16 of James' students.

Vernon said, "I thought it was somebody’s really off-the-wall misguided Halloween prank, totally inappropriate, and then I realized it wasn’t a prank at all."

19-year-old Dustin Brown burst into the library on a deadly mission, wielding two knives and ready to take lives. But, James remembered army training from over 50 years ago and knew what to do.

Vernon said, "I hope that this inspires people in our country to not be weak and not be bullied and draw the line when and where you can."

Vernon’s wife Hanna says she expected him to act that way saying, "I would have been very disappointed if he would have crawled under a table."

Since the heroic venture, Vernon has been seen on Fox Friends, ABC World News and many more media outlets.