Decatur City Council to discuss rezoning proposal

DECATUR - The Decatur City Council says it will discuss a rezoning request for a new Aldi grocery store on the city's north side during a meeting on October 19.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center. Under the rezoning proposal, several parcels of land at the southeast corner of Ash Avenue and U.S. Route 51 would be reclassified to allow the proposed grocery store to be built on that site.

The public is encouraged to attend this meeting. For more information, call (217) 424-2727.