State Farm Companies Foundation providing scholarships to some Lincoln College students

NORMAL - State Farm Companies Foundation officials say they are partnering with Lincoln College to provide scholarship opportunities to low-income students.

Officials say this partnership will be in effect during the 2016 and 2017 academic years. The foundation says it will fund approximately 10 scholarships per year to low-income students who have earned an associate's degree and is enrolled in an accelerated hybrid degree program at Lincoln College.

Every scholarship distributed will cover full tuition, minus the amount covered by Pell grants and Monetary Award Program grants. For more information, visit http://abe.lincolncollege.edu/.