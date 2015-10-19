Urbana Free Library hosting "Thrilling Tales" event

URBANA - The Urbana Free Library is inviting central Illinois residents ages 18 and older to attend its "Thrilling Tales" event on October 31.

This event will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and will feature members of the Celebration Company at the Station Theatre. During this event, visitors will listen to several "frightening and twisted tales" told by Station Theatre performers.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (217) 367-4405 or email cinskeep@urbanafree.org.