Effingham police investigate shooting incident that left teen girl dead

EFFINGHAM - The Effingham Police Department says it is investigating a shooting incident on October 18 that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

Effingham police say officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of South Banker Street at about 6:15 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Police say the person, then identified as a 16-year-old girl, was take to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to the preliminary investigation into this incident, authorities say it appears that a 16-year-old male was allegedly handling a handgun when the girl was believed to be shot. Effingham police also say the handgun that was allegedly being handled was also reported as stolen to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was identified by the Effingham County Coroner as Kaylee Jacob, 16. Effingham police say two juveniles have been detained as a result of this incident. Police also say they are continuing their investigation.

