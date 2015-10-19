CWLP to begin using LEDs in street lights

SPRINGFIELD - City Water, Light and Power officials say they have started transitioning mercury vapor street lights to more energy efficient models.

Under the program, CWLP will begin to use LED lighting in their street lights instead of mercury vapor. Officials say the changes will result in better light quality while using 75 percent less energy. Additionally, officials say the new lights usually do not require maintenance for at least 10 years, in comparison to the old lights that require service about every four years.

To date, 105 CWLP street lights have been converted to LED, with more planned as funding and grants allow. For more information, visit http://www.cwlp.com/.