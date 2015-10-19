Decatur Park District, Millikin University hosting basketball camp

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District is teaming up with Millikin University to present "Little Blue Basketball Camp" on October 24 and 25.

During this two-day camp, children in grades kindergarten through six will be able to learn the fundamentals of basketball, such as dribbling, shooting, passing, and teamwork, in a non-competitive, fun environment. This camp will be directed by the Millikin University Men's Basketball Team and Coach Matt Nadelhoffer.

The camp will be held at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. both days. The cost to attend is $50, or $42 with a resident discount. For more information, call (217) 429-3472.