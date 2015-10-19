Millikin University hosting "Halloween in the Halls"

DECATUR - Millikin University's Student Housing Council is inviting central Illinois children ages two through 14 and their families to attend its "Halloween in the Halls" event on October 25.

Officials say this family-friendly event will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Lower Richards Treat University Center. During this event, children will be able to trick-or-treat in a safe, friendly environment via a guided tour. One adult will be required for every two children brought to this event.

Families will be able to choose from a "scary" or "non-scary" tour route. Additionally, participants will be able to enjoy light refreshments. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (217) 362-6410 or email SHC@millikin.edu.