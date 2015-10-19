LLCC Child Development Center hosting open house

SPRINGFIELD - Lincoln Land Community College officials have announced they will host a "Family Fun Night" open house on October 22.

From 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., attendees will be able to check out LLCC's Child Development Center while enjoying children's activities and refreshments. Additionally, teachers and parents of enrolled children will be available to answer questions you may have.

Officials say the Child Development Center is open to all children in the community, from 15 months of age to kindergarten entry. Tuition assistance is available to families who qualify.

For more information, call (217) 786-2450 or visit www.llcc.edu/child-development-center.