Illinois Treasurer working with IRMA to return assets to businesses

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is partnering with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association to help businesses recover unclaimed cash and assets.

According to Frerichs' Office, IRMA will team up with the I-Cash program to help return nearly $4.2 million in property to more than five dozen businesses in the state by encouraging owners to initiate their claims. The I-Cash program helps connect Illinois residents with their unclaimed money, property, and other assets.

Frerichs also says he's encouraging residents and businesses to check I-Cash every six months if they may have unclaimed assets. If you would like to search for and claim recovered property through I-Cash, call (217) 785-6998 or visit www.IllinoisTreasurer.gov.