Red Cross in need of Donations before Holidays

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – The American Red Cross announces they will be having several blood donation opportunities throughout the month of November to combat the holiday donation decline.

Red Cross officials say donations often decline from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day as holiday festivities are underway. This frequently causes a drop in the blood available to patients over the holiday season.

Donors are needed for all blood types, especially those with types O negative, B negative, A negative and AB blood.

The following counties have upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Logan County

Lincoln

11/3/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincoln Christian University, Route 10

_______________

Macon County

Decatur

11/1/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1177 W. Hickory Point Rd.

11/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

11/5/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

11/7/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North St.

11/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

11/12/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

11/13/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lutheran School Association, 2001 E Mound Rd

Forsyth

11/10/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Decatur Christian School, 137 S Grant St

Maroa

11/13/2015: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Maroa-Forsyth High School, 610 W. Washington

Warrensburg

11/6/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Warrensburg-Latham High School, 425 West North St.

_______________

Mason County

Havana

11/10/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mason District Hospital, 615 North Promenade

_______________

Moultrie County

Sullivan

11/10/2015: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 8 East Strain

Those interested in donating can make an appointment with the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit the Red Cross site or call 1-800-733-2767. Individuals must be 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health to donate.