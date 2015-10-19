DPS 61 hosting open Board of Education work session

DECATUR - Decatur Public School District 61 officials say they will host an open Board of Education work session focused on K-8 facilities in the district on October 22.

Officials say the work session will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Keil Administration Building. Members of the community are welcome and encouraged to attend and give input during this session. If you are unable to attend, the meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 22.

The primary topic for Thursday's session will be the current Stephen Decatur Middle School campus. According to DPS Superintendent Lisa Taylor, that building "served as the 'swing school'" during the high school renovation program, and now that high school students have moved to the renovated buildings, plans to "fully utilize" the building can start to take shape.

Officials add that the school district will host another open study session on December 3, 2015. We will provide more information as it becomes available.