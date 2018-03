CHAMPAIGN -- The Illini will once again head into Saturday's homecoming game against Wisconsin short-handed. Head Coach Bill Cubit said Monday that wide receivers Marchie Murdock and Justin Hardee are doubtful. He also added that Mike Dudek is at least two weeks away, and he doesn't think the sophomore receiver will be able to return from a torn ACL this season. Cubit added that Josh Ferguson has an AC sprain and is questionable.