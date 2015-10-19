Power Up - New Solar Farm In Shelbyville

Shelbyville – There is a new farm in Shelbyville. A 2,050 panel solar farm.

The Shelby Solar farm is located just east of the Lake Shelbyville dam. It was built over the summer by Prairie Power of Springfield at a cost of $1.6 million and will produce electricity using solar power.

“It should produce for 25 years,” stated Josh Shallenberger, CEO of Shelby Electric Cooperative. “There are no emissions that come from this or any other greenhouse gases.”

The 500 kilowatt Shelby Solar Farm will generate enough electricity to power 120 homes. A twin solar farm opened on Friday near Canton.