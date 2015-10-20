New program offers "behind-the-scenes" look at Champaign businesses

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Center Partnership is teaming up with members of the Public Image Committee to host the first event of the "It's a Champaign Life: Business Backstage Series" on October 20.

Officials say this series is designed to give residents a "behind-the-scenes" look at some of Champaign's local businesses. The first event will be held at Weiskamp Screen Printing from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Attendees will take a tour of the facility and learn more about screen printing before screen printing a t-shirt that they can take home. Refreshments will also be provided.

This series is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To register for this event, visit http://www.champaigncenter.com/. For more information, call (217) 352-2400.