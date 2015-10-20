1 dead in single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 1

HARDIN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person died in a single-vehicle crash in southern Illinois on October 19.

Authorities say the crash happened on Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at about 4:18 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, police say a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 1 when it left the roadway and entered the east ditch, where it rolled over and came to rest on its top.

ISP officials say the driver of the vehicle was ejected during this incident, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner. Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and that the driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.