APL hosting annual chili supper

SPRINGFIELD - The Animal Protective League is inviting central Illinois residents to attend its annual Chili Supper and Paw Paw Patch Bazaar on October 25.

These events will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Springfield from 11:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The supper will consist of a choice of chili with or without meat, a side, dessert, and drink, and visitors to the bazaar will be able to purchase baked goods, craft items, and APL clothing. Additionally, attendees will be able to adopt a dog or cat at the Mobile Pet Adoption Center from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $7 per person, with all proceeds benefiting cats and dogs in APL's shelter. For more information, visit www.apl-shelter.org.