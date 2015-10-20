Teen driving deaths down by nearly 60 percent since 2007

ILLINOIS - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that teen driving deaths have decreased by nearly 60 percent since 2007.

According to statistics from the Illinois Department of Transportation, teen driving deaths have seen a decrease of more than 57 percent, from 155 deaths in 2007 to 66 deaths in 2014. White says "fewer teens have died in crashes since we strengthened out GDL program."

Illinois' Graduated Driver Licensing program went into effect in 2008, and is designed to help teen drivers gain valuable driving experience over a longer period of time and while being monitored by their parents or guardians.

White also says this week is recognized as National Teen Driver Safety Week. For more information, visit http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/.