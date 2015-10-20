DISC hosting "Super Saturday Recess" events

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District is inviting kids ages four through 11 to enjoy active Saturday mornings during its "Super Saturday Recess" events.

These events will be held at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center on Saturdays, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., beginning October 24 and ending on January 30. Children in attendance will be able to enjoy several activities including basketball, tumbling, scooters, inflatables, and more.

The cost to attend is $3.75 per child, and parents or guardians must be present. For more information, call (217) 429-3472.