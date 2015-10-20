American Red Cross, Springfield Fire Department seeking volunteers

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Fire Department and the American Red Cross say they are in need of volunteers to help install smoke alarms during a special event on November 14.

Officials say approximately 100 volunteers are needed for the event, which aims to raise awareness of fire safety in the Harvard Park neighborhood. Volunteers will go door-to-door in teams of three to install free smoke alarms and share home fire safety information.

Officials also say no previous experience is necessary, and all volunteers will receive training the day of the event. For more information, or to sign up to register, call (217) 428-7758 ext. 7478 or visit www.redcross.org/il/springfield.