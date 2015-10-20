Teen injured in 2-vehicle crash near Blue Mound

BLUE MOUND - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says a teen was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Blue Mound on October 19.

Deputies say the crash happened near the intersection of Blue Mound Road and Rosedale Road at about 4:00 p.m. Authorities say the crash involved a vehicle and school bus, and that the driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male, was airlifted to a local hospital.

The teen is listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, and two children on the bus were not reported to be injured. Deputies say the Macon County Accident Reconstruction Team were on the scene for more than four hours.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more details as they become available.