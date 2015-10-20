IDNR postpones sale of firearm deer hunting permits

ILLINOIS - Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials say the sale of firearm deer hunting permits has been postponed until October 21.

According to an announcement on the IDNR's website, permits were originally scheduled to go on sale on October 20. Permits will now be available starting at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

IDNR officials say they apologize for the inconvenience. For more information, visit http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/Pages/default.aspx.