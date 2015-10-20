IEMA searching for missing radioactive well logging source holder

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Emergency Management Agency officials say they are searching for a radioactive well logging source holder that was reported missing from a southern Illinois well logging company.

The source holder is part of a larger tool that is used to assess geological formations, and is owned by Wayne County Well Surveys, Inc. Officials say the search for the source holder is focused in Clay, Cumberland, Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jasper, Jefferson, Macon, Marion, Moultrie, Richland, Shelby, Wabash, Wayne, and White counties in Illinois, and Gibson and Pike counties in Indiana. The Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation are also assisting in the search.

The missing item is described as a locked steel container, 12 inches high and 14 inches in diameter, and weighs about 75 pounds. The container is silver in color, and is labeled on two sides as "DOT RADIOACTIVE YELLOW II" with the radiation trefoil symbol. The manufacturer's name, "Hopewell Designs, Inc." is also included on the container.

Inside the container is a four-inch-long, two-inch-wide inner source holder that is labeled "DANGER RADIOACTIVE MATERIAL, DO NOT HANDLE, NOTIFY CIVIL AUTHORITIES."

Officials say the outer container shields the radioactive material, which would prevent anyone who finds it from having dangerous radiation exposure. However, if you find this container, you are urged to call local law enforcement, and to not approach the container.



The container was last known to be inside a company vehicle. We've included an image of the missing container in this article. If you see this container, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency. We will provide more information as it becomes available.