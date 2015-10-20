Rock Springs Hosting Mini Camp in November

DECATUR – The Macon County Conservation District announces Rock Springs Nature Center will be hosting a Mini Camp titled “I Spy Corn” on November 3 and 5.

These camps are geared toward children ages 1 – 5 and their adult buddy.

Participants will be able to learn how grass is useful for both people and animals through songs, crafts, stories and activities. Children will also be able to investigate corn. Event organizers say these camps provide children the opportunity to learn about nature and spend time with other children with the comfort of a loved one nearby.

The camp for children ages 3 – 5 will be held Tuesday, November 3 from 1 – 2 PM. Another for children ages 1 – 5 will be held on Thursday, November 5 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM.

Registration costs ten dollars per child. Those interested must pre-register online by November 2 at the site here.

Both camps will take place at the Rock Springs Conservation Area on the southwestern edge of Decatur. Those driving to Rock Springs should go south on Route 48 from Decatur and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road.

Plenty of parking will be available.