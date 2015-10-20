New Study Claims Heart Ages Differently in Men and Women

Posted:

NATIONAL - A new study shows that the heart ages differently between men and women. 

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University studied the heart and its differences between the sexes.

They used an MRI to look at the left ventricles of thousands of people over the course of ten years. Both genders had a decrease in the amount of blood our hearts can hold, but men's hearts also get heavier over time.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events