Share the Spirit Foundation Holding “Shoes for Kids” Event

SPRINGFIELD – Vice President of the Share the Spirit Foundation Tonya Voepel announces the foundation will be holding a “Shoes for Kids” event in Springfield on Friday, October 23.

Share the Spirit Foundation, Inc. aims to provide new shoes to children in need across the country. The foundation was founded almost 13 years ago by sisters-in-law Karen Voepel and Tonya Voepel. The foundation works with local schools and social service agencies to give children in need the opportunity to shop for new shoes.

Share the Spirit is funded by private donations and all proceeds go toward assisting those in need.

Foundation officials report close to 7,000 pairs of shoes have been distributed since Share’s founding, and more events are planned each year. Both founders have also opened their own means of distributing shoes to children in Springfield and southeast Colorado. Tonya operates “Shoe Clozet” in Springfield, while Karen drives the “Shoe Cruizer” in Colorado.

Donors, sponsors, friends and volunteers can meet at the participating shoe store on the morning of the event to help each child select the right shoe or boot for them.

The “Shoes for Kids” event will be held at the Payless shoe store in Springfield, located at 2500 North Dirksen Parkway on October 23. It will run from 9:30 – 11:30 AM.

Those interested in volunteering should contact Tonya Voepel by phone at 217-494-2990 or by email at tonya@sharethespirit.info. Further information about the Share the Spirit Foundation is available on its website here.