Cubs License plates available

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding Chicago Cubs fans that they can support their team and public education by purchasing Cubs license plates for their vehicles.

“With the team in the National League Championship Series, this is a great time to get a Cubs license plate,” White said. “It’s a win-win situation. Chicago Cubs fans can show their team spirit and public school students across the state will benefit from the purchase.”

The Chicago Blackhawks were the first Chicago sports team to unveil a team license plate in October 2010, followed by the Cubs, Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox.

The Chicago Sports Team Series License Plates have raised more than $2.8 million to support public schools statewide. The Cubs license plates have raised almost a half a million dollars for public education.

Twenty-five dollars from each license plate sale and renewal goes to the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund, which supports public schools throughout the state of Illinois.

So far, the number of license plates sold for each team is as follows:

Chicago Cubs – 5,345

Chicago Blackhawks – 18,228

Chicago Bears – 7,146

Chicago Bulls – 2,624

Chicago White Sox – 9,878

Fans can order random number, personalized or vanity license plates. The cost to purchase random number plates for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration is $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates.

The public can order vanity and personalized plates by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com and clicking on the “Pick-A-Plate” icon.