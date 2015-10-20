UPDATED: Warrants Issued for Two Shooting Suspects

UPDATE – The Springfield Police Department reports officers have arrested the second suspect in the shooting death of William Dougherty.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Darion Harris on Friday, October 30, at around noon in the 2100 block of Pasfield.

Authorities initially observed a vehicle at 16th and Ash Streets at 11:40 PM, which they believed contained Harris. They followed the vehicle to the area of 14th and Cedar, where they initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle stopped but then quickly sped off. Springfield officers pursued the vehicle for several blocks until it ultimately stopped in the 2100 block of Pasfield. The occupants were then removed from the vehicle without incident.

Authorities discovered Harris was a passenger in the vehicle. He was then arrested and transported to Springfield Police Department.

The other three occupants were also transported to the police department, questioned and then later released. Harris was questioned and then transported to the Sangamon County Jail.

Harris had multiple warrants for First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Armed Robbery in connection to the death of William Dougherty.

UPDATE – Springfield authorities report Warren Price was arrested at 3:25 PM in his attorney’s office, located at 8th and Clay streets in Springfield.

The U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force officers took Price into custody without incident. He will be taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects in the shooting death of William Dougherty.

This shooting took place on October 14 in the 1100 block of North 4th Street in Springfield.

Authorities report warrants have been issued for Darion T. Harris (left) and Warren M. Price (right). These warrants are for first degree murder, home invasion and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for both suspects. Their bonds are set at $5,000,000.

Harris is described as being 20 years old, standing at 6’01’’and weighing about 180 pounds. Price is described as being 25 years old, standing at 5’06’’ and weighing about 135 pounds.

Springfield authorities say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.