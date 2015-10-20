Habitat Dedicating Home for Veteran in Urbana

URBANA – Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will be dedicating its 84th home with retired U.S. Army veteran Bobby Hart, April Adams and their two sons on Wednesday, October 21.

This will be the first home built locally through Habitat to support a U.S. military veteran.

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County Sheila Dodd says the community collaboration for this project has gone beyond any previous home. State and local partnerships have assisted in making this home a reality.

From a local perspective, funding has come from the Attorney General’s grant from the State of Illinois, City of Urbana, Carle Foundation, Lowe’s Home Improvement Store, Centennial, Central and Urbana High Schools and six Rotary clubs. They have also provided volunteers for the home.

Students at Centennial, Central and Urbana high schools also kicked off a fundraising effort a year ago. The fundraising competition between schools generated $2,500 in two weeks.

Local Rotary clubs, spearheaded by CU Sunrise Rotary, provided $20,000 for the home.

Rotary club volunteers from Savoy, Champaign West, CU Sunrise, Illini After 5, Urbana and Champaign have worked together on Saturdays for the last ten weeks to install siding, doors and other house work to get the house completed.

The public is invited to come to a short dedication ceremony and house blessing at 4 PM on October 21. The house is located at 903 Eads Street in Urbana.