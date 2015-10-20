Central A&M Middle School Hosting Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods

ASSUMPTION – The Central A&M Middle School Student Council announces they will hosting a canned food drive with a twist.

“Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods” will be held from approximately 4 – 6 PM on Friday, October 23.

Students will walk the streets of Assumption and Moweaqua in teams of three to five to collect canned foods, as opposed to the community having to drop the items off somewhere. Each group of students will be accompanied by a high school student, parent, teacher or volunteer to cover an assigned zone. Drivers will also scan the zones, so students can empty their sacks of collect goods into the cars.

Collectors will knock on every door in Assumption and Moweaqua to collect goods for local food pantries.

If a resident will not be home but would still like to donate, canned goods should be left on the front step. Students will then take the goods from there.

Principal Ryan Scott says that, so far, nearly 100 of the 173 students enrolled are participating. Scott also mentions that this community-service project hopes to condition young people to think giving back to the community is "normal."