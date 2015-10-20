Franklin Street Lane Closing for Two Weeks

DECATUR – City of Decatur Engineering officials report the eastern most right hand lane of South Franklin Street will be undergoing maintenance starting Wednesday, October 21.

Otto Baum Company, Inc. will be removing and replace curb and gutter and sidewalks in the work zone, spanning in the lane from East Macon Street to East Washington Street. This work will cause the Franklin Street lane to close starting at 7 AM on October 21. It will reopen at 3:30 PM on Friday, November 6.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extreme caution and be prepared for delays or stop through the work zone.