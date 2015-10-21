ISP responds to two crashes on Interstate 57

ILLINOIS - Illinois State Police say they are investigating two crashes that happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 57.

Officials say these incidents happened on I-57 southbound near mile post 217 at about 6:24 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, troopers say a truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 when it began to weave within its lane before driving into the right hand ditch, overturning and spilling 30,000 pounds of plastic tar boxes on the shoulder and roadway.

ISP officials also say a second crash between a 2007 Mercedes Benz and 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck happened shortly afterward due to debris in the roadway and lane blockage caused by the first crash.

The driver of the truck-tractor was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Troopers say the driver was cited for improper lane usage, and will be placed out of service for driving ill or fatigued.

Authorities say cleanup efforts are expected to last until 12:00 p.m., and that motorists could face intermittent lane blockages. Both crashes are still under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.