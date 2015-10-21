RCC President announces retirement

DECATUR - Richland Community College officials have announced that current president Dr. Gayle Saunders will retire next year.

Dr. Saunders' retirement will be effective in spring 2016. She has served as RCC's sixth president since 2001, and has about 40 years of experience in higher education administration.

During her tenure, Dr. Saunders introduced the Academic Quality Improvement Program reaccreditation model, oversaw several additions and expansions to Richland, and saw Decatur chosen as one of the permanent sites for the Farm Progress Show.

Dr. Saunders also adds "it has been a pleasure and an honor to serve the College and the district." For more information about Richland Community College, visit http://www.richland.edu/.