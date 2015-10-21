UIS hosting ribbon cutting ceremony for new "Challenge Course"

SPRINGFIELD - University of Illinois - Springfield officials say they will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Challenge Course on October 21.

The ceremony will be held at 1301 West Lake Shore Drive in Springfield at 2:00 p.m. Members of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce are also expected to be in attendance.

The new course will be available to athletic teams, local businesses, campus groups, and community groups, and is designed to encourage teamwork, communication, cooperation, trust, respect, and problem solving. The course consists of several events, some of which happen on the ground, and others that utilize poles, wires, platforms, and ropes elevated a short distance from the ground.

The course requires a minimum of eight people, and has a maximum capacity of 150 people. For more information about this course, visit www.uis.edu/campusrec/facilities/challenge-course/.